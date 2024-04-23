DUMSORMUSTSTOP: IMANI responds to Yvonne Nelson's call for a joint vigil

Ghanaian policy think tank IMANI Africa has responded to an invitation from actress and power crisis advocate Yvonne Nelson to organize a joint vigil.

Yvonne Nelson, who organized a vigil in 2015 at the peak of Ghana's intermittent power cuts known locally as "dumsor" under the previous NDC government, has expressed a willingness to stage another mammoth demonstration.

She said she is waiting for IMANI to reach out to her as they did in 2015 so they can finalize plans for the second edition of the vigil amid the current outages.

In a post on X on Monday, April 22, the filmmaker wrote: "Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? I've been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. (your team made our demo a success) I'm reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have taken Ghanaians for granted. #DUMSORMUSTSTOP."

In a quick response on Facebook, IMANI Africa Founding President Franklin Cudjoe said his organization would organize the vigil at the appropriate time.

He noted that IMANI has been vocal in its criticism of the situation and is currently preparing to decide who it wants to partner with for a potential protest.

On his part, IMANI Vice President Bright Simons expressed disappointment that Yvonne Nelson, who has been largely quiet amid IMANI's ongoing criticism of energy sector issues, would suddenly want to organize a demonstration.

“We've been pursuing various matters with ECG, CWM, the gas value chain (e.g. Genser), power tariffs, and IPP debt buildup, but I've never seen Nelson amplify this work, not even a retweet. Why is that?" he asked in a post on X on Tuesday, April 23.