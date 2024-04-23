Amansie Central: Violent rainstorm causes havoc at Jacobu; one dead

A 37-year old man has reportedly lost his life at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti in a violent rainstorm that has destroyed several properties.

According to residents, the deceased, identified as Kwabena Emma, was washed away by heavy flood on Sunday April 21, 2024.

Speaking to this reporter, some residents revealed that, the deceased was under a shelter in front of a store but decided to go home after it rained continuously for hours.

They added that Kwabena Emma who was seem drunk at the time, fell and drown in a huge gutter in the area while on his way home, leading to his dead.

The rainstorm has also destroyed the roof of the technical block of Jacobu Senior High Technical School.

The boys dormitory of the school is also said to have been flooded displaying hundreds of students.

Meanwhile the District Chief Executive for Amansie Central, Hon Micheal Donkor in an interview with this reporter described the situation as worrying.

He assured the affected victims particularly the school of the Assembly's support.

He however called on benevolent groups and individuals to support the Assembly in its quest to get relief for the affected students.