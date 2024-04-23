ModernGhana logo
Transitioning from Protest to Progress: Embracing Petitions for Change in Ghana

By Nana Kweku Ofori-Atta
In recent times, Ghana has witnessed a surge in citizen demonstrations, reflecting mounting frustrations with various societal issues. However, the toll of these protests, both in terms of human safety and financial resources, cannot be understated. It's time for a strategic shift. Instead of relying solely on street protests, Ghanaians should explore the power of petitions as a more effective means of enacting change.

The cornerstone of democracy lies not only in voicing dissent but also in pursuing avenues that lead to tangible outcomes. While demonstrations are constitutionally protected, they often result in little substantive change and can lead to unnecessary confrontations and risks to public safety.

Petitioning Parliament offers a more systematic and constructive approach to addressing grievances. By presenting concerns in a formal, structured manner, citizens can compel the government to be held accountable for its actions. This method fosters unity among citizens and directs efforts towards meaningful dialogue rather than contentious protests.

Moreover, petitions provide an opportunity for comprehensive engagement with the government. By circulating petitions to key institutions such as the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary, citizens ensure widespread visibility and participation. Legal experts can navigate the complexities of the law, leveraging precedent-setting cases to push for meaningful reform.

The toll of demonstrations on human lives and police resources is undeniable. Lives lost, injuries sustained, and resources expended underscore the urgent need for a more peaceful and lawful approach to effecting change. The judiciary stands ready to uphold the rule of law and provide a forum for resolution without resorting to violence.

By embracing petitions as a tool for change, Ghanaians can harness their collective power in a constructive and impactful manner. Let us unite as citizens and advocate for meaningful reform through legal channels, safeguarding lives and promoting the principles of democracy in our nation.

Nana Kweku Ofori-Atta
Security consultant

