Third Chiefs Council meeting ends at Asiakwa

2 HOURS AGO

A Chiefs Council Meeting has been held in ACA partner-communities in the Eastern region of Ghana to deliberate on planning, implementation and post-implementation stages of FCAP.

This is the third time the council has met since the inception of FCAP implementation in the Eastern region.

The meeting that took place at the Daasebre Agyeman Hotel in Asiakwa, brought together chiefs and queen mothers from 45 communities from Abuakwa South, Fanteakwa South and Atiwa West districts all in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The meeting afforded participants the opportunity to share their experiences about the important roles of chiefs in the planning, implementation and post-implementation phases of FCAP.

Some of the key issues raised at the meeting include the need for the chiefs to periodically participate in the community meetings and demonstrate transparency and accountability, to carry the entire community along in the process.

Participants at the meeting were unanimous that the FCAP implementation phases elicit democracy and communal spirit among the community members and commended ACA for spearheading this laudable initiative.

Concerns raised by the chiefs in communities at the planning phase included the lack of enthusiasm on the part of some community members and their limitations under the law to prescribe punishment for recalcitrant citizens.

The chiefs also asked ACA to deliberately invite queen mothers to subsequent meetings of this nature to shore up women participation in the process.

The communities which attended the meeting were Kplandey, Bosuso, Abompe, Hemang, Nsutam, Saamang, Dome Nkrankama, Subrima, Oboperko, Apedwa, Akyem Asafo, Kyebi Kwadum, Asunafo, Ehiamankyene, Dadetsunya, Ahinkwakorm, Lartemu, Adortoa, Asedja, Ahinkwasisi, Ekoso Akwadum and Akyem Banso.

The rest include Bepoase, Bomponso No.1, Gyampomani, Akyem Awenare, Kyem Maaso, Agyapomaa, Wirenkyi Amanfrom, Muoso, Adadientem, Adokwanta, Akyem Akropong, Apapam and Akrofufu.

The Director for Community-Driven Development (CDD) programs of Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA), Nana Ama Nketia-Quaidoo (Mrs); the Project Manager, Godfred Osei Nimako and Senior Trainer, Francis Manu took turns to address the meeting.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

