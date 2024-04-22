ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

Headlines Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has stated that the energy sector is currently lacking effective leadership.

The country has been grappling with frequent power outages in recent times, prompting widespread calls from Ghanaians for a structured timetable to manage these disruptions.

Despite directives from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide such a timetable, no significant progress has been made.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, on Monday, April 22, Nana Amoasi VII expressed his dissatisfaction with the current Energy Minister’s performance, suggesting that he should be relieved of his duties due to his perceived unsuitability for the role.

He condemned the Minister’s alleged disrespect towards the concerns of Ghanaians, deeming it unacceptable and intolerable.

“Today the power sector or the energy sector appears shepherdless. You don't see a leader who is standing up to the issues, accepting them as they are and seeking to address them while calling for cooperation from Ghanaians.

“We have been asking for a timetable for quite a long time. The PURC intervened as an arbiter between the utilities and consumers and asking the ECG to provide one unfortunately the Minister of Energy [tells] all of us including the PURC to produce a timetable if we need one and why will we wish the country evil by asking for a load shedding timetable.

“Today it is very unfortunate, and I think it is time we have a new leader probably for the energy sector. But as we speak there is no shepherd….He [Energy Minister] must be relieved to concentrate on any agenda he is bidding for. He must be relieved of his post. It is becoming too much,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

2 hours ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

2 hours ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

2 hours ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

2 hours ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

4 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

4 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

4 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

5 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line