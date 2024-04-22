You'll pay GH₵125 to replace missing Ghana card from May 1

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced plans to raise its fees for registration services.

The increment will take effect from Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

This decision is in line with the provisions outlined in the 'Fees and Charges' (Miscellaneous Provision Regulations, 2023) L.I. 2481.

The adjustment in fees, as announced by the authority, applies to individuals seeking to obtain national identification cards, commonly known as Ghana cards, or those intending to update their existing information.

Citizens are advised to take note of the impending changes and plan accordingly for any upcoming registration or information update requirements.