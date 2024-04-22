ModernGhana logo
We are seeking financial clearance to post unemployed teachers – Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has announced plans by the Ministry to obtain financial clearance for teacher placement following the successful completion of the licensure exams.

This announcement comes in response to concerns raised by teachers who have passed their exams but remain unposted.

Speaking to Journalists during the monitoring of the teacher licensure examination in Accra on Monday, Rev Fordjour reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the employment of qualified teachers.

“We wish everyone the very best and we assure them that we are seeking financial clearance to post as many that will pass to various schools and communities where their services will be needed the most,” he stated.

He also reaffirmed the government’s stance on maintaining the licensure exam, citing its role in upholding the professional standards of teachers.

“For the past six years that we have been implementing the teacher licensure examination, it has lifted the standard of teaching in this country. It has impacted outcomes and improved our education sector…It is important that we are sure that the people who are going to be deployed to teach our learners are people who have the requisite licenses,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

