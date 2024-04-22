Mahama has rich experience, tested foresight, and matured leadership to offer Ghanaians

22.04.2024 LISTEN

Former President Mahama has proven to be one of those rare Ghanaian Politicians who, by dint of patience and hardwork, rose through various political ranks to the Presidency.

The vision of sustainable economic growth and the ‘Better Ghana’ agenda started with late Prof. Atta-Mills and continued by former President Mahama under the NDC was truncated by the very Ghanaians who endorsed his Presidency in the first place.

The second coming of President Mahama is a saving grace in disguise after 2024 because of the economic, social, and environmental mess created by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government for the past 7 years.

Ghanaians are better off with the renewed mandate of President Mahama than gambling with a highly discredited Vice President Bawumia who became a talkative more than a doer in both opposition and in government.

In terms of political experience, former President Mahama has unparallel dose of it than any of the Presidential candidates who will be contesting in the 2024 general elections. This places President Mahama in a unique position to start governing the nation on day one in office, as he needs no orientation at the Flagstaff House come January 7, 2025.

The foresight of former President Mahama is incontestable because he started and finished key infrastructure in the country e.g. the UGMC, Maritime Hospital, Atuabu Gas plant, Ameri Plant (now called Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant), and ongoing E-Blocks, etc. The strategic infrastructural development under the tenure of former President Mahama earned him the accolade of ‘Nation Builder’.

The affable former President Mahama is not only amazingly accommodating in the face of unpalatable criticisms but has also demonstrated matured and exemplary leadership. He was able to show leadership in the fight against corruption by taking immediate actions against his appointees and allowing the law to take its course. Former President Mahama has also reflected on his previous first term in office as well as in opposition, which will enable him to make decisive decisions in his second term.

The leadership failure that Ghana experiences now under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime is born out of insincerity and insensitivity. Former President Mahama will reverse this unfortunate leadership phenomenon.

The good works of former President Mahama continue to speak loudly for him till date due to his transparent, and visionary leadership style. With a youthful ‘Plasma Team’ in the next NDC/Mahama government, as stated by former President Mahama, Ghana will receive better governance than what we are witnessing under this disappointing Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime.

Mahama will offer Ghanaians with his rich experience, tested foresight, and matured leadership when he is voted into office to complete his unfinished vision of building a stronger nation for all Ghanaians. It should be a collective responsibility to massively vote for former President Mahama and the NDC to rebuild the country from a messy economic, social, and environmental situation, which will be left by the outgoing President Akufo-Addo into a viable country.