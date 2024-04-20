Dumsor: I'm very disappointed in you for messing up the energy sector — Kofi Asare to Akufo-Addo

Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Kofi Asare has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the recent power outages in the country.

He says the President has messed up the energy sector despite many believing he could manage it better after criticizing his predecessor—former President John Mahama.

“You have messed up our energy sector finances big time, after accusing your predecessor of same.

I am very disappointed in you!” read part of his post.

The education advocate stressed that the president should “Be bold and publish a time table. The harm is already caused to our trust in you as a competent manager of our energy sector.”

Mr. Kofi Asare further told the president to “instruct the ECG MD you appointed to publish the timetable, and fire him after for lying to the public.”

These calls come amid recent intermittent power outages, popularly known in Ghana as Dumsor, experienced in recent months.

Citizens have long demanded a timetable, but the energy ministry and ECG insist it is just some technical glitches, hence there will be no need for a timetable.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says the excuse of technical glitches, particularly faulty transformers causing the outages, is untrue.