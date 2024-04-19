Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, famously known as Chairman Wontumi, has shed light on the benefits Ghana will derive from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitization agenda should he become president.

He declared that Ghana will embark on building its own rockets and send them into space for the first time in the country’s history.

In an interview with Wontumi Radio, Chairman Wontumi stated, "If Bawumia wins the presidency, Ghana will announce its preparedness to build rockets and make a maiden voyage into space going into his 8th year."

Meanwhile, the central message of the Vice President’s campaign has been his digitalization agenda.

He has indicated that the end game of the NPP government's digitalization agenda is to catapult the country into a prosperous future.

According to him, this is why the ruling party has, since assuming power, invested heavily in its digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at the Bank of Ghana’s 3i Africa Summit 2024, the flagbearer of the NPP said digital transformation is an inevitable necessity, an appropriate system, a flexible response to emergencies, challenges, and needs, and a means used to achieve economic and social development.