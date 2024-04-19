ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chairman Wontumi

Headlines Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, famously known as Chairman Wontumi, has shed light on the benefits Ghana will derive from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s digitization agenda should he become president.

He declared that Ghana will embark on building its own rockets and send them into space for the first time in the country’s history.

In an interview with Wontumi Radio, Chairman Wontumi stated, "If Bawumia wins the presidency, Ghana will announce its preparedness to build rockets and make a maiden voyage into space going into his 8th year."

Meanwhile, the central message of the Vice President’s campaign has been his digitalization agenda.

He has indicated that the end game of the NPP government's digitalization agenda is to catapult the country into a prosperous future.

According to him, this is why the ruling party has, since assuming power, invested heavily in its digital transformation agenda.

Speaking at the Bank of Ghana’s 3i Africa Summit 2024, the flagbearer of the NPP said digital transformation is an inevitable necessity, an appropriate system, a flexible response to emergencies, challenges, and needs, and a means used to achieve economic and social development.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chair...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere —...

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer Tema-Mpakadan railway project a perversion of the original viable concept design...

1 hour ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading Communications team member of the NDC Train crash: Elsewhere, everyone involved in the test will either be fired or re...

2 hours ago

Ghana, other election bound-countries must build fiscal buffers – IMF admonishes Ghana, other election bound-countries must build fiscal buffers – IMF admonishes

2 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC ties Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC t...

2 hours ago

100m needed to revitalise Ghana's poultry sector — GNAPF $100m needed to revitalise Ghana's poultry sector — GNAPF 

2 hours ago

Driver arrested for causing train collision on Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line Driver arrested for causing train collision on Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line

2 hours ago

Police grab trucker for Tema-Mpakadan rail accident Police grab trucker for Tema-Mpakadan rail accident

2 hours ago

Gov't plans to revise traditional customs following Gborbu child marriage Gov't plans to revise traditional customs following Gborbu child marriage

Just in....
body-container-line