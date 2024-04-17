ModernGhana logo
Scholarship secretariat boss sues Dafeamekpor, Multimedia for defamation; seeks GHS20 million in damages

Headlines Left to right: Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat Dr Kingsley Agyemang, South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Host of Newsfile, Sampson Lardi Anyenini
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, and media group Multimedia over comments made on one of its stations.

In documents filed at the High Court in Accra on April 17, Dr. Agyemang is seeking 20 million Ghana cedis in damages from the MP and Multimedia.

He argues that comments made by Dafeamekpor on Joy FM's Newsfile program on April 13, 2024, in which the MP alleged he travels abroad weekly using first-class tickets, were "palpable lies" meant to cast him "in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society as a wasteful person."

According to the writ, Dafeamekpor said Agyemang spends state funds on "expensive travels," which the secretariat boss says was a "sordid information" the MP obtained about him.

Agyemang maintains in his statement of claim that the allegations are false and damage his reputation.

He asks the court to order the defendants to retract the statements and apologize.

He also seeks a permanent injunction to prevent further publication of the said comments.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

