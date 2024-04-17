Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, has criticized some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members for mounting pressure on the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to choose his running mate from their camp ahead of the December 2024 elections.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the MP expressed concern over the pressure on Bawumia, stating that such actions weaken the party's structure.

He said, “NPP has never experienced such an occurrence before as we are experiencing now. It is not as if they are lobbying.

“That would have been better but to engage in an open campaign stating that if the flagbearer does not pick their person the party will not win the December elections is unfounded.

“Such an attitude should not be entertained and encouraged in our party. This is weakening our party. It is giving the flagbearer unnecessary pressure.”

He further emphasized the importance of allowing Bawumia to exercise his prerogative in selecting a running mate, referencing the example of former President John Agyekum Kufuor's choice of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama as his running mate.

“Nobody knew how President John Agyekum Kufuor selected Aliu Mahama as his running mate but it was his choice, and by the constitution of the NPP, the flagbearer has the prerogative to choose whoever he wishes to be his running mate,” Ahenkorah stated.

Ahenkorah warned that the open campaigning for specific candidates could overshadow Bawumia's popularity and divide the party.

"If care is not taken, the people you are openly campaigning for to become the running mate might overshadow the flagbearer in terms of popularity, which is not good for us as a party ahead of the December general elections.

"If we are all to present our preferred candidate for the slot for a running mate, whose will be considered?

“The reason this will weaken the party is that, should the flagbearer decide to choose another person entirely different from your choice, the groups will be disappointed and then they will develop cold feet towards the party. Some of them will not even vote for the party during the elections. Their relatives will be disappointment with the reason being that their relatives have been snubbed by the flagbearer.

“Let’s stop these things and allow the flagbearer to choose the person who best fits,’’ he added.

However, the MP also urged Bawumia to stop the delays and select his running mate to end the pressure.

"I will urge the vice president to select his running mate to put an end to the unnecessary pressure being mounted on him."

He concluded by emphasizing that “no party member has the right to pressure the flagbearer in such matters.”