Five EC officials interdicted over alleged missing BVDs

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe

15.04.2024 LISTEN

Five officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) have been interdicted following allegations of missing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

The suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigations.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, disclosed this information while providing an update on the case of the missing devices.

He emphasized that transferring the suspects to the police is a crucial step to facilitate thorough investigations into the incident.

Dr. Quaicoe reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring justice prevails and that individuals found guilty of stealing state assets face appropriate penalties.

"On authority, I can confirm that we lost one BVD in North Tongu. These devices are typically packaged in ballot boxes, sealed, and transported. However, during transportation to the location, we encountered difficulties and the ballot boxes could not be transported.

"We reported the incident to the police, providing details of the loss and identifying the suspects for investigation and legal action.

"They have been interdicted and are currently undergoing investigations. The police have informed us that they will soon be arraigned before court," he explained.