Can a troika-partnership in an investment company unify the feuding three royal families fighting over Gomoa Budumburam lands?

Dear critical-reader the ongoing demolition of structures in what hitherto had been designated as the Gomoa Budumburam Camp Liberia refugee settlement area, has opened up new unprecedented investment opportunities for all the three royal families now feuding over its ownership.

In light of that, the question to ponder over is: Can a troika-partnership in an investment company unify the three feuding royal families currently fighting over Gomoa Budumburam lands in the law courts, and in clashes that suddenly erupt from time to time, across the area?

As it happens, Gomoa Budumburam is now an independent District, headed by a District Chief Executive, with its own administrative framework, to enable it drive its developmental agenda, such as it is, for the District's transformation into a prosperous part of Ghana's beautiful and bountiful Central Region.

Unfortunately, the newly created Gomoa Budumburam District Assembly, has its work cut out due to financial constraints. That is why Gomoa Budumburam's cohort of private sector entrepreneurs, must take it upon themselves, to drive the transformation of the area into a prosperous community, in which all demographics live well.

It is in that light that the there is wisdom in the three Gomoa Fetteh Royal Families currently feuding over Camp Liberia lands, uniting to set up a troika-investment company, with equal shares for each royal family, as a special purpose vehicle, to enable all of them to benefit from the many new opportunities now opening up, in what used to be known as the Gomoa Buduburam Camp Liberia refugee settlement area.

What that will do, is that they will no longer have to pay canny expensive-to-brief lawyers, and fund the deployment of a small army of greed-filled, vile, super-ruthless drug-crazed killer-type-landguards, and at long last, lasting peace will finally break out amongst them - and, above all, impactful-progress for all stakeholder community groups will ensue, as the area booms: as sure as night follows night. Insha Allah.

That is why it is crucial that the foolish and belligerent greed-filled hard-of-hearing extremists, in the midst of the three feuding Gomoa Fetteh Royal Families, now wake up, and wise up - before it becomes too late to do so and benefit from the new prosperity that the three feuding royal families will enjoy, when unified, with or without them. That is why they must wake now. Not tomorrow, ooooo, Ghanafuor. Full stop. Yooooooo...

Finally, in view of all the above, dear critical-reader, one ought to state categorically, that it is clearly not beyond the realms of possibility, that troika-ownership in an investment company, which unifies the feuding three royal families currently fighting over Gomoa Budumburam lands, will impact their future, positively, till the very end of time. They must unite for that reason, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yooooooo. A word to the wise...