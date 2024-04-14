Performance tracker an ingenious initiative – Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has praised the government’s performance tracker as a groundbreaking initiative.

He asserts that no previous government has ever implemented such a measure.

The tracker, launched on Wednesday, April 10, is designed to promote transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects throughout the country.

However, the government acknowledged on Friday that 67 entries were incorrectly included in the list of projects displayed on the performance tracker at its launch.

This admission has led to criticism, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a conversation with Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, Mr Ahiagbah stated that the tracker was an extraordinary event and that the NDC’s attempts to capitalize on it would not succeed.

“…I think that this is an ingenious initiative by the party, no government has done this. We have done this in full disclosure to our citizens to say that you give us mandate, we use that mandate, now this what we have done with it, take a look and we are accounting fully to you. And I think that it is an exceptional happening. And the NDC’s effort to jump on it is not going to materialise,” he stated.

-citinewsroom