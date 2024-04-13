ModernGhana logo
Former President and Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has come under fire for his remarks criticising government's distribution of free tablets to students.

Mahama voiced concerns over what he perceived as the government's neglect of ongoing educational projects in favour of distributing tablets, labelling it as a political move to entice young voters.

During a special public lecture at the Wisconsin International University College, he indicated, “You bring a new curriculum, the children have no textbooks in basic school for the last four years and you think that giving pre-tertiary students tablets is more important. Of course, everybody knows the political expediency. The pre-tertiary students are going to register in May because some of them will be turning 18 years and above, some are 18 already and they are going to be the ones voting. So this is a gift to entice them to vote for the current government.”

He added, “Otherwise, if you are using GH¢1.3 billion to give pre-tertiary students laptops, our priority would have been different. Other things are begging for funding in our educational system than those laptops. But it is a bribe for them to vote for this government.”

Reacting to Mahama's comments on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Nana Akomea, CEO of the State Transport Company (STC), refuted the former President's statements, describing them as inappropriate coming from someone of his stature.

He expressed, "It can be difficult to understand politicians sometimes. The government has decided to distribute tablets to students to make learning easier for them, which is what kids of today use. However, John Mahama is claiming that this is a tactic to buy votes.

“It's beyond comprehension why politicians resort to such tactics. Interestingly, when Mahama was President, he had made a similar promise to distribute laptops. Does this mean that the government cannot do anything during an election year?

“Mahama's behaviour is inappropriate and unbecoming of a former President.”

