Senior Researcher, Professor Smart Sarpong, has taken a swipe at the Movement for Change led by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Alan Kyerematen.

Alan Kyerematen, who is running as an independent candidate in this year’s elections in December, founded the Movement for Change to empower youth and improve the lives of Ghanaians, symbolized by a butterfly known as "Afrafranto."

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Smart Sarpong delivered an analysis of political dynamics, particularly focusing on the stronghold of the NPP, the Ashanti Region.

He emphatically stated that nothing would sway the people of the Ashanti Region to vote for any other party besides the NPP, regardless of the political movements or candidates presented.

According to Professor Sarpong, the Ashanti Region's support for the NPP transcends any individual or political movement.

He dismissed the notion that the Movement for Change, spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen, would garner huge support in the region.

“I don’t know what will worry the Volta Region to the extent that the Volta Region will vote for a different party.

“The same way, politically, nobody should be deceived into thinking that the Asante (Ashanti Region) will vote for a different party, not even the ‘afrafranto’ party; there is no way this will happen.

“When you stay in Kumasi, you will know how much they love their elephant,” Professor Sarpong emphasized.

Regarding the selection of a running mate for the NPP, Professor Sarpong advised party members to manage their expectations to prevent conflicts if their preferred candidate is not chosen.