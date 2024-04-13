ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 election: The 'butterfly' should forget it; Ashanti Region will always love the 'elephant party' — Prof. Sarpong jabs Alan

Politics Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

Senior Researcher, Professor Smart Sarpong, has taken a swipe at the Movement for Change led by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Alan Kyerematen.

Alan Kyerematen, who is running as an independent candidate in this year’s elections in December, founded the Movement for Change to empower youth and improve the lives of Ghanaians, symbolized by a butterfly known as "Afrafranto."

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Smart Sarpong delivered an analysis of political dynamics, particularly focusing on the stronghold of the NPP, the Ashanti Region.

He emphatically stated that nothing would sway the people of the Ashanti Region to vote for any other party besides the NPP, regardless of the political movements or candidates presented.

According to Professor Sarpong, the Ashanti Region's support for the NPP transcends any individual or political movement.

He dismissed the notion that the Movement for Change, spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen, would garner huge support in the region.

“I don’t know what will worry the Volta Region to the extent that the Volta Region will vote for a different party.

“The same way, politically, nobody should be deceived into thinking that the Asante (Ashanti Region) will vote for a different party, not even the ‘afrafranto’ party; there is no way this will happen.

“When you stay in Kumasi, you will know how much they love their elephant,” Professor Sarpong emphasized.

Regarding the selection of a running mate for the NPP, Professor Sarpong advised party members to manage their expectations to prevent conflicts if their preferred candidate is not chosen.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kplejoo Festival: Two killed, three injured as Navy clashes with Kplejoo groups in Tema Newtown Kplejoo Festival: Two killed, three injured as Navy clashes with Kplejoo groups ...

3 hours ago

Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, shows up at voting centre Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, shows up at voting ...

3 hours ago

Kasoa shrinking penis: One jailed, others fined, bonded as court orders compensation for victim Kasoa shrinking penis: One jailed, others fined, bonded as court orders compensa...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt planning to rename Ameri Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant – Edudzi Tameklo alleges Akufo-Addo-Bawumia gov’t planning to rename Ameri Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plan...

3 hours ago

Performance tracker is vote buying gimmick – Beatrice Annan Performance tracker is vote buying gimmick – Beatrice Annan

4 hours ago

National Service Secretariat subjecting personnel to modern-day slavery, financial exploitation – Forum For Accountability National Service Secretariat subjecting personnel to modern-day slavery, financi...

4 hours ago

April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to 1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to $1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam after Eid Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam after Eid

4 hours ago

Come together and lets rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng Come together and let’s rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng

4 hours ago

Former SSNIT boss, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorangleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I sacked SSNIT boss not because of misconduct but part of governance restructuri...

Just in....
body-container-line