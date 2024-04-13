ModernGhana logo
"We shall summon the minister to answer deceptions on the performance tracker" — Kofi Adams

By Swanqy Jay || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams in an interview with Nana Yaw Asiamah on Dream FM has stated that the performance tracker launched by government is very deceptive.

He said he would subpoena the minister to appear on the floor of Parliament to answer some projects captured onto the tracker which doesn't exist or are misrepresented.

The government has launched a performance tracker that provides details of all government projects, their progress and locations since it took over power.

The launch took place on Wednesday 10th April 2024 at GIMPA Campus.

It was presented by the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who stated that the tracker is a database to showcase projects by the government.

In reaction, Hon Kofi Adams said Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated at the launch that all projects were verified before they were captured onto the tracker hence it is an unpardonable error.

Hon Kofi Adams mentioned some of what he described as 'stolen' projects captured onto the performance tracker in his constituency.

"In my constituency which is the Buem Constituency, they said the Jasikan town roads is 95% completed. That is not true. When you say a road is 95% complete it means you are left with few road markings and road signs. But the Jasikan town roads are in a very deplorable state," he stated.

He added, "they said some water projects in Kute and Kudze are 50% complete. I don't know any project like that in my constituency."

Hon. Adams said there are a lot of inaccuracies on the tracker hence the minister must appear in Parliament and address them all.

"I would be turned down if in the near future I try to solicit funds to carry out some of these projects. It won't yield anything positive because most of them have been captured as completed projects," he emphasised.

