'We did not endorse Napo's running mate bid' — Ashanti NPP Youth Organisers

Several Youth Organisers from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have unequivocally distanced themselves from a recent press statement purportedly endorsing Minister for Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as the running mate to Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to the group, the statement allegedly endorsing the energy minister, popularly known as Napo, did not represent the collective stance of the youth wing in the Ashanti Region.

They clarified that the region comprises 94 Constituency Youth Organisers, and the statement in question was signed by only four individuals.

Reacting to the purported endorsement letter on Wontumi TV on Friday April 12, 2024, Nana Sarpong of Kumawu Constituency clarified that no such decision had been made by the youth wing.

He stated that a meeting organised by the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser was primarily focused on developing strategies to secure victory in the upcoming elections and discussing the youth wing's readiness for the Electoral Commission's Voter's Registration exercise.

Endorsing a candidate for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia was not on the agenda, he stated.

Mr Gideon Otchere Darko, Youth Organiser of Offinso North Constituency, also distanced himself from the endorsement letter, urging the leadership of the wing to exercise restraint and allow the flagbearer to make appropriate decisions regarding the elections and his running mate.

Mr Emmanuel Amponsah, Youth Organizer for Atwima Kwawuma Constituency, stated that he had not participated in any meeting where the endorsement of the energy minister was discussed.

Similarly, Mr Bright Nyampong, Youth Organiser for Obuasi West Constituency, clarified that while he attended the meeting, no discussions of such significance took place.

He explained that only Michael Saddick, Youth Organiser for Oforikrom, mentioned the matter informally after the meeting, and there was no subsequent meeting to deliberate on the issue.

The dissenting Youth Organisers emphasised that the purported endorsement was the result of individual machinations and did not reflect the collective stance of the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser.

-Classfmonline

