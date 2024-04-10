Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada  

The former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has donated assorted food items to Muslims in Ada.

The items, which included bags of rice, bottles of oil, bags of water, biscuits, tinned fish, and other provisions, were presented to the Muslim community by the Greater Accra NDC Women's Wing on behalf of the flag bearer.

Madam Felicia Mekpoe Bortey, the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser, presenting the items on behalf of Mr Mahama, said he had requested that the Muslims pray for him for success in the upcoming general elections.

Madam Bortey urged Muslims to encourage their children who had attained age 18 and above but were yet to register to become voters, to participate in the registration exercise when the Electoral Commission opens it up.

She said they had great hope that the NDC would win the December polls and called on Ghanaians to vote for change due to the hardship they were facing.

She said, when the NDC was in power, religious leaders, the media, and other personalities criticised the former president for economic hardship, even though the economy then was far better than today.

“We want all of you to speak to power because you can all attest to the fact that things are more expensive than when John Dramani Mahama was in power,” she stressed.

Mr Yakubu Sulemana, the spokesperson for the Ada Muslim community, who together with the Imams received the donations, expressed their gratitude to the former president and the women's wing for the gesture and called for peaceful elections on December 7.

He cautioned the Muslim youth to abstain from any acts that might tarnish the image of Islam.

