ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada  

Social News Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has donated assorted food items to Muslims in Ada.

The items, which included bags of rice, bottles of oil, bags of water, biscuits, tinned fish, and other provisions, were presented to the Muslim community by the Greater Accra NDC Women's Wing on behalf of the flag bearer.

Madam Felicia Mekpoe Bortey, the Greater Accra Regional Women's Organiser, presenting the items on behalf of Mr Mahama, said he had requested that the Muslims pray for him for success in the upcoming general elections.

Madam Bortey urged Muslims to encourage their children who had attained age 18 and above but were yet to register to become voters, to participate in the registration exercise when the Electoral Commission opens it up.

She said they had great hope that the NDC would win the December polls and called on Ghanaians to vote for change due to the hardship they were facing.

She said, when the NDC was in power, religious leaders, the media, and other personalities criticised the former president for economic hardship, even though the economy then was far better than today.

“We want all of you to speak to power because you can all attest to the fact that things are more expensive than when John Dramani Mahama was in power,” she stressed.

Mr Yakubu Sulemana, the spokesperson for the Ada Muslim community, who together with the Imams received the donations, expressed their gratitude to the former president and the women's wing for the gesture and called for peaceful elections on December 7.

He cautioned the Muslim youth to abstain from any acts that might tarnish the image of Islam.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada Mahama donates to Muslims in Ada  

2 hours ago

NDC poses 35 questions to EC at IPAC meeting over missing BVDs NDC poses 35 questions to EC at IPAC meeting over missing BVDs

2 hours ago

IGP delegation meets woman whose ear Police Officer mutilated IGP delegation meets woman whose ear Police Officer mutilated

2 hours ago

CHRAJ appeals to Akufo-Addo to urgently sign Anti-witchcraft Bill CHRAJ appeals to Akufo-Addo to “urgently” sign Anti-witchcraft Bill

2 hours ago

Im not too young to go to Parliament – Edem Agbana reply critics I’m not too young to go to Parliament – Edem Agbana reply critics

2 hours ago

Running mate: Your delays are creating enemies, giving us sleepless night – COKA to Bawumia Running mate: Your delays are creating enemies, giving us sleepless night – COKA...

2 hours ago

GNPC risks collapsing after 2026 over govts continuous indebtedness – PIAC GNPC risks collapsing after 2026 over govt’s continuous indebtedness – PIAC

2 hours ago

GRASAG gives gov't one-week ultimatum over delay in research support grants GRASAG gives gov't one-week ultimatum over delay in research support grants

2 hours ago

Abronyes wife tipped to win Ejisu NPP Primaries – Survey Abronye’s wife tipped to win Ejisu NPP Primaries – Survey

3 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere, Ghanaian broadcaster EIB Network launches independent investigation to find who released Serwaa Amihe...

Just in....
body-container-line