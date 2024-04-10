Muslims urge Akufo-Addo to accent to LGBTQ+ Bill

The Western Regional Chief Imam Sheikh Suleymana Ahmed Mozu has called on President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo to assent to the anti LGBTQ+ bill to make the practice of homosexuality and lesbianism criminal in the country.

He reminded the President that these alien anti-social practices frowned upon the culture, customs, and traditions of Ghana.

Sheik Mozu said this when he led Muslim faithfuls to observe Eid prayers at Azulenloanu to mark the successful end of the holy month of Ramadan and inauguration of a new independent Eid-al-Fitr Center for Muslims at the Azulenloanu mosque.

For the past 50 years, Muslims at Azulenloanu have observed Jummah prayers but seized along the line and had always joined their counterparts at the District Mosque at Kamgbunli for the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Sheik Mozu reiterated that the Muslim Community would never endorse the LGBTQ+ bill because that behaviour was unIslamic and barbaric.

The Regional Chief Imam wondered why countries such as America restricted men to practice monogamy yet exert pressure on other countries such as Ghana to practice LGBTQ+ which is against their religion and culture.

Sheikh Mozu observed that the human race would become extinct since marriage of the opposite sex and procreation would also come to a halt.

He said the Muslim Community prayed earnestly for President Akufo-Addo to sign the LGBTQ+ bill into law during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said for peace and tranquility to prevail in the country, he asked the Muslim Community to pray for President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Mahmoud Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh.

He advised Muslims to desist from unIslamic attitudes such as fornication, weed smoking, gay, lesbianism, stealing and other forms of immoral practices in Zongo Communities.

Sheik Mozu asked them to pray for forgiveness and reconciliation to enter Heaven.

On the upcoming general elections, sheikh Mozu reminded the Electoral Commission of Ghana to ensure a level-playing field for all parties as another test case of Ghana's democratic credentials.

He prayed that Azulenloanu would grow great and be the Mecca of Ghana and asked Allah to prosper people in the town.

The Chief Imam of Azulenloanu,Zakaria Ahmed urged them to unite and live in peace and harmony in the town.

