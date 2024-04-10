ModernGhana logo
New Performance Tracker to usher in era of transparency in Ghana — Akufo-Addo's Lawyer

Headlines Kow Essumanleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The Government of Ghana is poised to revolutionize accountability and transparency in governance with the launch of a Performance Tracking platform, according to Kow Essuman, President Nana Akufo-Addo's legal counsel.

The online platform dubbed "Performance Tracker 2.0", will be unveiled on Wednesday, April 10, at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

In a social media post ahead of the launch, Kow Essuman praised the innovative approach, saying it will empower citizens with reliable information to assess the government's delivery of key infrastructure projects.

"The #PerformanceTracker 2.0, which is being launched today, is going to revolutionize the way transparency and accountability in governance is handled in our country," said Mr. Essuman in the post on Twitter.

"Most importantly, it will empower citizens, from whom power emanates, with information to combat the many lies that will be told in this election year," he added.

The online platform aims to provide Ghanaians with up-to-date photos, videos and data on progress made on major initiatives under the government's infrastructure drive.

This includes roads, bridges, schools and health facilities currently being developed across the country.

Citizens will now be able to monitor developments in real-time via the tracking portal, addressing past concerns about a lack of transparency in project updates.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

