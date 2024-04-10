ModernGhana logo
10.04.2024 Headlines

Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Director-General 

Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Director-General
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang.

A statement issued by the Office of the President and signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, directed Dr Ofori-Tenkorang to hand over to Mr Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the Deputy Director-General for Investments, SSNIT,

“Reference is made to your appointment letter dated July 01, 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission.

“In accordance with paragraph Eight of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective April 15, 2024, with three months’ salary in lieu of notice,” the statement said.

According to the statement, to enable a smooth transition, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang should “kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the SSNIT no later than close of business on Monday, April 15, 2024,”

It also asked him to collect any terminal benefits to which he was entitled.

“The President thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes,” the statement noted.

—GNA

