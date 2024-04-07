Hadji Mustaphar donate supplies to pupils in Dome Kwabenya

Hon Hadji Mustaphar , a philanthropist, who doubles as the chief of Aburi Tiasene with the stool name Nana Amoah Kwedjo II has made a substantial donation to pupils in the Dome East area of the greater Accra region in Ghana.

The donation, consisting of essential educational materials and refreshments, aims to support the educational journey of young learners in the community.

Hon Hadji Mustaphar's donation includes 2000 exercise books, 120 pencils, soft drinks, 5 boxes of water, and 2 cooling fans. These supplies are invaluable resources for the students, providing them with the tools they need to excel in their studies and stay refreshed during their educational pursuits.

The gesture from Hon Hadji Mustaphar is particularly significant in a region where access to educational materials can be limited. By providing such a comprehensive range of supplies, Hon Hadji Mustaphar is not only easing the financial burden on families but also empowering students to fully engage in their learning experiences.

Speaking about the donation, Hon Hadji Mustaphar expressed his commitment to supporting education in the community, stating, "Every child deserves access to quality education, and I am honored to contribute in any way I can. By providing these supplies, I hope to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders."

The pupils of Dome East were elated upon receiving the generous donation, with many expressing their gratitude for the support they have received. Parents , PTA chairman,Headmistress, teachers, Education director , care taker cheif of Abgoba ,Municipal Education director and many more were present and welcomed the contribution, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on the students' academic performance and overall well-being.

This act of kindness serves as a shining example of how individuals within the community can make a difference in the lives of others. Hon Hadji Mustaphar's donation not only provides tangible resources but also instills a sense of hope and encouragement among the students, reminding them that their community stands behind them in their educational journey.