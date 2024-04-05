ModernGhana logo
NDC must be vigilant to prevent vote rigging by NPP in election 2024 — John Dumelo

NDC NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon John Dumelo
NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon John Dumelo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has warned that the party must be on high alert to prevent the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from rigging the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Dumelo said despite widespread discontent with the NPP's handling of Ghana's economic difficulties, victory in 2024 is not guaranteed for the NDC.

"It is not done and dusted. Until the last ballot paper is counted, it is not done and dusted. There is a lot of work.

“People cannot say because people are fed up with the NPP it is a done deal for the NDC, no, it is not a done deal till the last ballot paper has been counted and President Mahama has been declared a winner and most of our MPs including myself are in Parliament it is not a done deal," he stated.

Mr. Dumelo further alleged that the NPP has established rigging machinery and will stop at nothing to retain power.

"We have to be vigilant because these guys are going to steal. Yes, elections are free but it cannot be fair when it comes to the NPP so we are ready for them. Go to the Ashanti Region, you have people just thumbprinting the ballot papers," he added.

Regarding Mr. Mahama's conceding in the disputed 2016 and 2020 polls, Mr. Dumelo said thorough analysis by the NDC showed widespread rigging, yet Mr. Mahama chose peace.

"Because he is a peaceful man. They rigged it. How can you get one million votes? We have had a thorough analysis of the 2020 elections and we realized that there was a rigging machinery," the NDC parliamentary hopeful emphasised.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
