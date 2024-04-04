ModernGhana logo
2024 elections: Alan Kyeremateng, Abu Sakara, others form alliance to break NPP/NDC duopoly

NDC Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematengleft and Abu Sakara Foster, former CPP flagbearer
Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyeremateng[left] and Abu Sakara Foster, former CPP flagbearer

A new political alliance has been formed ahead of Ghana's 2024 elections with the goal of breaking the longstanding dominance of the two main parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) brings together the Movement for Change party led by Alan Kyerematen—former NPP flagbearer aspirant and the National Interest Movement civil society coalition headed by Michael Abu Sakara Foster—the 2012 flagbearer of the CPP.

In a joint statement dated April 4, the groups announced they had concluded alliance talks with various other political entities and individuals.

“The Alliance seeks to end the dominance of the duopoly, the NDC and the NPP, in Ghanaian politics, two Parties which after 32 years in government, have failed to address the fundamental challenges of development in our beloved country," the statement said in part.

It added that the "divisiveness in Ghanaian politics, the 'Winner takes all' syndrome as well as the lack of continuity in the execution of government projects which have been associated with the duopoly, have brought untold hardships on the good people of Ghana."

The new alliance hopes to give voters a real choice and "aggressively mobilize Ghanaians from across the country, particularly the Youth and Women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, in a grand coalition."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
