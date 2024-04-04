04.04.2024 LISTEN

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a prominent member of the Movement for Change, has declared his group's determination to defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 polls.

In an interview on NEAT FM's Ghana Montie morning show, Adorye vowed to orchestrate a humiliating loss for the NPP, asserting, "We will make sure they [NPP] lose this election miserably."

Adorye criticized the performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government, describing it as abysmal and urging voters to oust the party from power.

"They [NPP] know they are going to lose," he confidently stated.

r Adorye's remarks come amidst controversy surrounding his group's founder and leader, Alan Kyerematen, who recently called on Ghanaian Christians to elect a leader who embodies Christlike qualities.

Defending Kyerematen's statement, Adorye quizes, "What is wrong if Alan says Ghanaians should vote for a Christian leader?"

He emphasized that Ghana deserves a leader who exemplifies Christian values and principles, and vowed that the Movement for Change would continue to advocate for such leadership.