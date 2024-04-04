ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alan Kyerematen's 'vote for Christian President' comment not criminal — Franklin Cudjoe

Politics Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

The founding president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has defended Alan Kyerematen's call for Ghanaians to vote for a Christian president, saying the comment is not criminal.

Mr. Kyerematen made the comment at a church during the Easter festive period urging Christians to vote for a Christian and Christ-like leader.

“As a predominantly Christian nation and as Christians, it is our responsibility to ensure that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader,” said the 2024 independent presidential candidate.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 4, the policy analyst said "I will defend Alan Kyerematen any day on the second comment[voting for a Christian leader]. It is NOT criminal, but let us settle this with science and data."

However, Cudjoe agreed with Kyerematen's call for Ghanaians to vote for a "Christlike candidate" but not necessarily a Christian.

To support his argument, Mr. Cudjoe cited results from a nationwide survey conducted by IMANI Africa which found that 57% of Ghanaians support the idea of a Muslim becoming president while 40% did not support a Muslim presidency.

According to the IMANI boss, attacking Mr. Kyerematen's comments is unfounded because the issue should be settled through empirical data and reasoned debate rather than attacks.

Read his full post below:
“I have followed the debate that started when Movement for Change's leader Hon. ALAN Kyerematen proclaimed to a church congregation that, Christians must vote for a Christlike candidate. He is also reported to have said Christians should vote for a Christian.

I align my self with the first statement of voting for a Christlike candidate.

I do not agree with the second point, but I will defend Alan Kyerematen any day on the second comment. It is NOT criminal, but let us settle this with science and data.

A recent nationwide field survey l directed revealed that 57% of respondents (20, 010 )support the idea of a Muslim becoming president, while 40% did not support a Muslim presidency. Only 3% of the respondents declined to answer the question.

To appreciate how reflective IMANI's Social Media-driven Sentiment Analysis is playing out on the ground level, a detailed study was conducted from December 28th, 2023, to January 25th, 2024, during which 20,010 respondents were interviewed by 317 enumerators across all 16 administrative regions of Ghana.

The respondents were a mix of workers
in both formal and informal sectors, including those on the streets, in households, farmlands, and markets.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

OSP has been rendered toothless in fight against corruption – IEA OSP has been rendered toothless in fight against corruption – IEA

3 hours ago

ECG needs competent managers — IEAJohn Kwakye ECG needs competent managers — IEA John Kwakye

3 hours ago

Bawumias manifesto team member grabs juicy single-sourced GHS245million contract – Ablakwa Bawumia’s manifesto team member grabs juicy single-sourced GHS245million contrac...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo scrutinizes audit report on GRA-SML transaction Akufo-Addo scrutinizes audit report on GRA-SML transaction

3 hours ago

Forgive us for criticizing Gborbu Wulomos child marriage – Yaw Oppong begs Nungua Chiefs Forgive us for criticizing Gborbu Wulomo’s child marriage – Yaw Oppong begs Nung...

3 hours ago

No law bars Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting Ejisu primary – NPPs Ashanti regional secretary No law bars Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting Ejisu primary – NPP’s Ashanti region...

3 hours ago

Sanitation: Ghana is a mess, our services are needed – Unposted environmental officers Sanitation: Ghana is a mess, our services are needed – Unposted environmental of...

3 hours ago

My appointment wasn't political – Ghana School of Law Director My appointment wasn't political – Ghana School of Law Director

3 hours ago

Land and marriage are most frequent areas of litigation in Ghana – Yaw Oppong Land and marriage are most frequent areas of litigation in Ghana – Yaw Oppong

4 hours ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, resigned as South Africa's parliamentary speaker on Wednesday. By Rodger Bosch POOLAFP S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe

Just in....
body-container-line