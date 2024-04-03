ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

South Africa to end captive lion breeding for hunting

By AFP
South Africa Breeding big cats to later have them shot by wealthy hunters typically paying thousands of US dollars has long been loathed by conservation and animal rights groups. By STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN AFPFile
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Breeding big cats to later have them shot by wealthy hunters typically paying thousands of US dollars has long been loathed by conservation and animal rights groups. By STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (AFP/File)

South Africa on Wednesday laid out plans to phase out the captive breeding of lions for hunting purposes as the country moves to ban the controversial business.

The practice of breeding big cats to later have them shot by wealthy hunters typically paying thousands of US dollars has long been loathed by conservation and animal rights groups.

Hunters, usually foreigners, sometimes take home the head or skin of the killed animal as a trophy.

The South African government had already announced its intention to ban the breeding of lions for hunting in 2021 and an ad hoc panel has been working on the issue for the past two years.

"The panel recommended the closure of the captive breeding sector, including the keeping of lions in captivity, or the use of captive lions or their derivatives commercially," Environment Minister Barabara Creecy told a press conference in Cape Town.

Breeders will have two years to voluntarily withdraw from the sector and change their business model before the ban kicks in.

The idea, which has faced strong opposition from representatives of the highly lucrative industry, was approved by the government last week but is yet to be translated into law.

The move comes with trophy hunting facing a growing backlash in the West.

Campaigns to ban the import of trophies have drawn support in the United States, Australia and several European countries in recent years.

"The industry is large and complex with a long history that is not aligned with both current international trends and domestic policy changes on conservation," said Kamalasen Chetty, head of the ad hoc panel.

Between 8,000 and 12,000 lions are kept on about 350 farms across South Africa, according to estimates by animal rights groups that regularly denounce the conditions in which the animals are held.

The number of wild lions in comparison totals only around 3,500, according to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, a South Africa-based NGO.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

GRA-SML contract: Akufo-Addo receives KPMGs audit report GRA-SML contract: Akufo-Addo receives KPMG’s audit report

3 hours ago

Lawyer Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo dies in Dubai Lawyer Nana Serwah Godson-Amamoo dies in Dubai

3 hours ago

Were yet to decide on contesting Ejisu by-election, we're still mourning – NDC We’re yet to decide on contesting Ejisu by-election, we're still mourning – NDC

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has ordered suspension of electricity export – Atta Akyea Akufo-Addo has ordered suspension of electricity export – Atta Akyea

4 hours ago

Beige-Bank trial: BoG revoked Beige Bank's license without its response - Defence witness tells court Beige-Bank trial: BoG revoked Beige Bank's license without its response - Defenc...

4 hours ago

Missing penis: Court remands another trader over false alarm Missing penis: Court remands another trader over false alarm

4 hours ago

Two ECG staff imposters weep as court fined them for extorting money from customers Two ECG staff imposters weep as court fined them for extorting money from custom...

4 hours ago

Ill restrict import of selected items to boost local businesses – Mahama I’ll restrict import of selected items to boost local businesses – Mahama

4 hours ago

Dumsor: Mismanagement has led us back into the doom zone – Mahama Dumsor: Mismanagement has led us back into the doom zone – Mahama

4 hours ago

AFP - MUHAMADOU BITTAYE Senegal's President Faye appoints Ousmane Sonko as prime minister

Just in....
body-container-line