NPP's Kwasi Afrifa participates in game of draught with community members

By Prince Ayerakwa II Contributor
In a momentous event coinciding with the Easter holidays, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi West in the upcoming 2024 General Elections, initiated a community bonding initiative aimed at fostering unity and building rapport among community members.

This initiative involved engaging in a friendly game of draught with local residents at the Asankrangwa Buadum Park on 31st March 2024.

Prior to the interactive session at Asankrangwa Buadum Park, Hon. Kwasi Afrifa and a team of constituency executives undertook visits to various Easter convention centres within the municipality. On 30th March, they visited Breman, Aboi, and Tigarekrom to connect with community members and partake in the Easter festivities.

Continuing their community outreach efforts, the team visited significant Easter gatherings at local churches in the region. On 31st March 2024, they attended services at essential places of worship, including Asankrangwa Christ Apostolic Church-Methodist Park, Asankrangwa Pentecost Church- Buadum Park and Assemblies of God Church-No Good and Mumuni Pentecost Church.

The highlight of the day's activities was the interactive session at the Asankrangwa Buadum Park, where Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa actively participated in a game of draught with community members. This approach to engagement not only promoted unity and camaraderie but also provided an informal platform for meaningful interactions between the parliamentary candidate and the local residents.

Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa's Easter community engagement activities exemplify his commitment to establishing strong ties with constituents and cultivating a sense of togetherness within the community. By actively participating in local events and fostering relationships with community members, the candidate showcases a dedication to grassroots connection and inclusive representation in the political landscape.

