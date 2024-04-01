ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let your parents advise you so you don't ‘misbehave’ on election day — Opare Addo to Bryan Acheampong

Politics Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampongleft and George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong[left] and George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer

The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has advised Abetifi MP and Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong to seek counsel from his parents regarding his behaviour on election day.

In a statement made during a walk in the lawmaker’s hometown, Abetifi on Sunday, March 31, Opare Addo issued a stern warning over potential attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections in December 2024.

This comes after the lawmaker reiterated a statement he made last year at a recent rally that the ruling party will not hand over power to the NDC.

"Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the December 7 polls and therefore the NPP will not hand over power to them because they cannot win the elections. If you cannot win elections why do you want power to be given to you at all costs,” said Bryan Acheampong.

In response, Opare Addo said, "If his parents are alive, or any of his family members are there, let them advise him so he doesn't misbehave on the election day."

In a post same day, the NDC youth leader further threatened "drastic measures" against any attempts to obstruct Ghana's "free will and constitutional processes" or "thwart the will of the people" come December 2024.

He stressed: “We are prepared to respond aggressively to any misbehavior by an election officer or an agent of this failed ruling government who attempts to thwart the will of the people on December 7, 2024.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Atibie Chief Kwahu is treasure trove: Increase investment to diversify Kwahu Easter — Atibie ...

11 hours ago

Court fines two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers Court fines two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers 

11 hours ago

63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary marriage at Nungua 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo marries 12-year-old girl in controversial customary ma...

11 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: NPP opens nomination April 2, holds primary April 13 Ejisu by-election: NPP opens nomination April 2, holds primary April 13

11 hours ago

Rapper Medikal dumps wife Fella Makafui Rapper Medikal dumps wife Fella Makafui

11 hours ago

Mahama will retire with Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong hints Mahama will retire with Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Bryan Acheampong hints

11 hours ago

Ive solved generational problems as vice president; Ill do more with bold solutions as president – Bawumia I’ve solved generational problems as vice president; I’ll do more with bold solu...

11 hours ago

Ashalaja: High tension cable is reattached Ashalaja: High tension cable is reattached

11 hours ago

Ghana celebrates Easter Sunday Ghana celebrates Easter Sunday

12 hours ago

Kenya has been a major tourist destination in traditionally attracting visitors from across the world to its wildlife parks. By ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS AFP Kenya tourist revenue climbs above pre-Covid levels

Just in....
body-container-line