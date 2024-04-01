Let your parents advise you so you don't ‘misbehave’ on election day — Opare Addo to Bryan Acheampong

The National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has advised Abetifi MP and Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong to seek counsel from his parents regarding his behaviour on election day.

In a statement made during a walk in the lawmaker’s hometown, Abetifi on Sunday, March 31, Opare Addo issued a stern warning over potential attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections in December 2024.

This comes after the lawmaker reiterated a statement he made last year at a recent rally that the ruling party will not hand over power to the NDC.

"Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the December 7 polls and therefore the NPP will not hand over power to them because they cannot win the elections. If you cannot win elections why do you want power to be given to you at all costs,” said Bryan Acheampong.

In response, Opare Addo said, "If his parents are alive, or any of his family members are there, let them advise him so he doesn't misbehave on the election day."

In a post same day, the NDC youth leader further threatened "drastic measures" against any attempts to obstruct Ghana's "free will and constitutional processes" or "thwart the will of the people" come December 2024.

He stressed: “We are prepared to respond aggressively to any misbehavior by an election officer or an agent of this failed ruling government who attempts to thwart the will of the people on December 7, 2024.”