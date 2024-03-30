Why Asawase cannot afford to lose Muntaka Mubarak now

Political leadership is the ability of an individual or a group of people to influence and guide followers or members of an organization, society or team to achieve positive development in their collective and individual lives. Every political leader must be useful to their society or constituents.

I have seen Honourable Muhammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency ones, when he was addressing a gathering. But I have admired his immense influence both at the national level and at the constituency level. I can vouch for his sterling leadership traits, lobbying skills and his unflinching love and concern for the people of the Asawase constituency, based on the developmental projects he lobbied for the constituency when his party was in power. Ever since he burst onto the political scene in 2005, he has gone on to become arguably the most influential political figure from the Zongos in this country, note: not from the North but from the Zongo. There is difference between the two.

The massive transformation that has been witnessed in the Asawase constituency in areas such as Buorbain, Parkoso, Asebe, Sepe, Sawaba, Mampong and their surroundings could not have happened without the efforts and zeal of Honourable Muntaka. The infrastructural development in the Asawase constituency cannot be matched by any other constituency in the Ashanti region and has often been used by other constituents in the region as a yardstick to judge the performances of their own members of parliament.

Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has been the Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency since 1996, however, infrastructural development in the constituency remains one of the worse in the Ashanti region, no wonder he was recently booed by his constituents. Manhyia South, and North, Subin constituency and the Kwabre west all in the region have seen little or no development under this President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia led administration. Kwabre East and worse has the most deplorable roads in the region.

However, between 2009 and 2016, the Asawase constituency has witnessed immeasurable developmental projects, all due to the leadership of Hon. Muntaka, his ability to lobby is perfect. He has a great working relationship with former president John Dramani Mahama that is his weapon which he will use to bring more projects to Asawase after 2024 when the NDC wins the elections. Hon.Muntaka’s lobbying skills and influence led to the realisation of the Asawase town roads which is arguable the best road networks in the capital. The Asawase market is also one of his initiatives.

Love him or loathe him, Hon. Muntaka remains the best choice for the people of Asawase. Each time I’m in Ghana, driving through the constituency is safe either day or night, because of the quality nature of the roads and the street lights.

As we heard into the 2024 general elections, with all indicators pointing towards the victory of H.E. John Mahama, it will be suicidal for the people of Asawase to vote against Hon. Muntaka and bring in a novice at this point. At this crucial moment, it will be counterproductive to replace an astute, experienced and an influential politician as Hon. Muntaka with the NPP candidate who will only be an obscured back bencher. He will have completely less or no influence even in the highly unlikely event that the NPP wins the elections (perish the thought), because even experienced and influential NPP MPs in the Ashanti region have not been able to bring any meaningful developmental projects to their constituencies. That will be a massive set back, because, with his nexus at the zenith echelon of the next government, Asawase will see a repeat of the developments it enjoyed between 2009 and 2016 if Hon. Muntaka is retained.

I therefore crave the indulgence of the good people of Asawase constituency to vote massively for H.E. John Dramani Mahama and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak on 7th December 2024 for more developmental projects, because one good turn deserves another.

Email. [email protected]