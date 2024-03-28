ModernGhana logo
Poland and Ukraine struggle to thrash out deal on grain imports

By RFI
Ukraine AFP - JOHN THYS
AFP - JOHN THYS

Talks were underway on Thursday in Warsaw between the governments of Poland and Ukraine as part of an attempt to defuse a row over grain imports that has caused mass protests by farmers throughout the European Union.

Farmers throughout the 27-nation bloc have been protesting to demand the re-imposition of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022.

They say Ukraine's farmers are flooding Europe with cheap imports that leave them unable to compete.

"It is difficult to expect any breakthrough after these talks, any specific agreement, for example on agricultural issues," the head of the prime minister's office Jan Grabiec told state news agency PAP.

"We are still in dialogue and both sides are not fully satisfied."

Poland has been eyeing a licensing deal for agricultural trade with Ukraine similar to one agreed with Kyiv by Romania and Bulgaria.

On Wednesday, Poland's Agriculture Minister, Czeslaw Siekierski, said talks were continuing about a system of licensing exports.

However, he added, there were differences over the range of products that would be covered.

Grabiec said almost the entire Ukrainian government would be represented at the talks, which Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Szejna told public radio would also cover cooperation between the countries' arms industries, cultural issues and energy.

Revised deal

Ambassadors from EU countries reached a revised deal on Wednesday to extend tariff-free food imports from Ukraine until June 2025.

The package will feature safeguards on products such as poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats and honey, which will be subject to tariffs if they exceed averages from the past three years.

The onus for a new deal fell on Belgium, the current holder of the En Council's rotating presidency.

"Ambassadors agreed on a new compromise to extend trade measures (ATM) for Ukraine, securing a balanced approach between support for Ukraine and protection of EU agricultural markets," the presidency announced on social media.

It added the text would be presented to the European Parliament for a swift resolution.

(with newswires)
 

 

