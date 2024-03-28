Anti-gay bill brouhaha: Ghanaians now know the NPP supports ‘supi supi’ – Clement Apaak

ModernGhana logo
Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has raised concern about President Akufo-Addo’s posture on signing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

In a post on social media on Thursday, the member of the Minority caucus in Parliament raised the alarm about the silence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the matter.

According to Dr. Clement Apaak, the actions of the President and his Vice have proven to Ghanaians that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) supports the idea of men sleeping with men (trumu trumu) and women sleeping with women (supi supi).

“Ghanaians now know the President, the Flagbearer, and the party supporting "trumu trumu" and "supi supi." Watch men of God call out NADAA for refusing to sign the bill into law. NADAA is refusing to sign, DMB is quiet, and NPP is defending them. Ghanaians will decide,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared on X.

Although Parliament passed the anti-gay bill weeks ago, it is yet to land on the desk of President Akufo-Addo.

Not long ago, the President’s Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo sent a letter to the Clerk of Parliament cautioning the house against transmitting the Bill to the President.

The Ministry of Finance has also warned the President against signing the Bill, arguing that it will come with dire financial consequences.

