Ghana Institution of Engineering honours five AngloGold Ashanti Engineers with Esteemed Fellow Status

The prestigious Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) celebrated a momentous occasion during its 54th Annual Excellence Award ceremony held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Acca, on 22nd March 2024.

The highlight of the evening was the conferment of the Esteemed Class of Fellow on exceptional engineers, five of whom are engineers from both AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi and Iduapriem (Tarkwa) Mines. The engineers were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the field of engineering in Ghana and the institution.

The five included Ing. Eric Broni, FGhIE, Senior Manager – Engineering at the Obuas Mine, who was named as “a visionary leader whose innovative solutions have left an indelible mark on our engineering landscape and corporate world.”

Ing. Kisman Ackon Eghan, FGhIE, Principal Electrical Engineer - Africa Region, named as “a trailblazer in sustainable infrastructure development, and energy management driving positive change across our nation.”

Ing. Winfred Aniagyei, FGhIE, Project Engineer at Obuasi Mine, was named as “an advocate for safety and efficiency, ensuring that our engineering practices align with global standards.”

Ing. Isaac Boakye Aduenin, FGhIE, Senior Manager – Engineering at Iduapriem (Tarkwa) Mine, was named as “a master of precision and excellence, whose work has elevated engineering profession in the mining industry."

Ing. Augustine Appiah Boachie, FGhIE, Chief Geologist – Core Management, Geology, was named as “a mentor and inspiration to countless young engineers, fostering growth and knowledge-sharing in geological engineering.”

The five were elevated from being Senior Professional Engineers to Fellows based on their unwavering commitment, technical expertise, and transformative impact. Their dedication has not only advanced engineering practice but also enriched the nation’s infrastructure and development.

In his address, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, the President of GhIE, emphasized the significance of this honour. “A Fellow,” he stated, “is an engineer who makes significant contributions to our profession.”