Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang does not need melodramatic tactics employed by the NPP members

The award-winning author in the nineteenth century, Elaine Hadley with her book entitled ‘Melodramatic Tactics-Theatricalized Dissent in the English Marketplace, 1800-1885’ underscored the melodramatic mode for ethical behavior and identity that characterized models of social exchange and organization.

However, the sensationalized, exaggerated, and stereotyped nature of melodrama is what Prof. Dr. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang does not need in this male-dominated and rancorous political terrain in Ghana.

As soon as the re-nomination of the Prof. Dr. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of former President Mahama was confirmed, there has been melodramatic tactics by the NPP Party targeted at her person instead of internalizing the unique potential and added value she is bringing to the Presidential ticket of the NDC Party in this crucially vital general elections in December 2024.

The first of such melodramatic tactic was the uncharitable comment by the Majority Leader of the NPP Party, Mr. Afenyo-Markin that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was too old to be considered, although the Majority leader withdrew and apologized on the floor of parliament during the final debate of Akufo-Addo’s uninspiring SONA delivered last month.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Party is also reported have unleashed highly unguarded attack on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang which is largely attributable to being a female running mate and she can become the first female Vice President in Ghana after the December 2024 general elections.

It is regrettable that key members of the NPP Party are engaging in melodramatic tactics suggest that the Party has no respect for women generally. Thus, it is not surprising that the female NDC caucus in Parliament issued a Presser to demand public apology the Mr. Wontumi for his appalling comments against the person of the NDC’s Presidential running mate for the 2024 general elections.

This is a clear stereotyped case against the person of the running mate of the NDC as this can be attributable to her gender. Ghana’s democracy is maturing gradually and should be seen to be more inclusive and gender-sensitive, as the largest NDC Party has taken a history-making decision to re-nominate Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

The vile attacks from the NPP Party on the person of the good Professor and Politician of the NDC show that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is ‘causing serious mental disorientation in the NPP’ (see details published: www.modernghana.com/news/1298661/prof-naana-jane-opoku-agyemang-is-causing-serious.html).

Fact be told that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has distinguished herself as a woman of substance who is not only a role model to many young women and men in the country but also has the mental agility, unquestionable integrity and competence to effectively play the role of the Vice President when former President Mahama is announced the Victor in the upcoming general elections in December 2024.

This disappointing team of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia in government is the very reason why Ghanaians should vote in more experienced, reliable, trustworthy, visionary and humble ticket of former President Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in December 7, 2024.

The melodramatic tactics employed by the struggling NPP Party to soil the running mate of the NDC Party, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not necessary. The upcoming 2024 general elections should rather be based on pressing developmental issues, but not melodramatic tactics diabolically employed by key NPP members.