‘CJ is a pliant accomplice, abettor of the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government’ — NDC

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo[left] and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo of exhibiting bias in the scheduling of politically sensitive cases at the Supreme Court.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, March 27, the NDC expressed concern that a case filed by one of its MPs, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has been hurriedly listed for hearing today ahead of another case filed earlier by activist Richard Dela Sky.

Dafeamekpor is challenging the recent ministerial nominations by President Akufo-Addo in court, while Dela Sky filed a suit two weeks prior questioning the constitutionality of the controversial Sexual Rights and Family Values bill passed by Parliament.

"Given the recent political deadlock that these two legal suits have created between the Executive arm and the Legislative arm of government, one would have expected that the date of filing of the cases would have informed the timing of their hearing by the apex Court," the NDC said.

The opposition party alleged the Chief Justice's decision to fast-track Dafeamekpor's case was a "ploy" to allow the President shelve the contentious family values bill.

The NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who signed the statement said "Such judicial manipulations go to confirm the growing public perception that the current Chief Justice, is a pliant accomplice and abettor of the misrule of the despotic Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government."

The opposition party accused the judiciary of lacking independence and fairness, claiming its actions are fueling perceptions of bias.

It demanded the Dela Sky case be heard ahead of Dafeamekpor's to rectify the "travesty".

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

