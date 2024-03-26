ModernGhana logo
Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections — Richard Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has expressed his concerns about the potential negative impact of an electoral victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

He claimed that former president John Dramani Mahama would be a "lame-duck" president right from his inauguration should he win the 2024 elections.

The NPP communications director explained that internal struggles for leadership positions within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) would commence immediately following a Mahama victory.

"The struggle for leadership within the NDC will begin immediately, leading to chaos and uncertainty for our nation," Ahiagbah stated via X on Tuesday, March 26.

Mr. Ahiagbah further posited that Mahama has already admitted that it is impossible to transform a country within the four-year mandate.

“So even if he wins, he won't be able to deliver on his promises," Ahiagbah argued.

He suggested that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would be a better option for voters as he has "the time, energy, and vision" needed to implement policies and deliver on promises over the full two-term mandate without hindrance.

Isaac Donkor
