C/R: "Every election should have positive impact on the citizenry" — NPP Youth Organizer

Mr. Kenneth Quansah, the Central Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, emphasized that elections should bring positive changes to people's lives, not exacerbate economic hardships.

He highlighted the importance of electing leaders who prioritize citizens' economic well-being. Quansah pointed out past examples where governments introduced initiatives like the National Health Insurance, Metro Mass Transit buses, and Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) to improve citizens' lives. Conversely, he mentioned instances of mismanagement and corruption worsening living conditions.

Quansah praised the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for implementing beneficial policies like Free Senior High School education, improved healthcare, infrastructure development, and job creation. He urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections to continue these positive changes.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Gomoa West NPP Youth Wing, Quansah stressed the youth's pivotal role in the party's success. He encouraged them to mobilize support for the NPP's presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr. Bismark Baise Nkum, respectively.

Quansah emphasized the youth wing's responsibility as recruitment agents and urged them to work diligently towards electoral victory. He highlighted the NPP's commitment to pro-poor policies and interventions aimed at alleviating poverty and economic crises.

Mr. Bismark Baise Nkum, the Gomoa West District Chief Executive and parliamentary candidate for the NPP, urged the youth to engage in grassroots canvassing to secure more votes for the party.

Chairman of the NPP in the Gomoa West Constituency, Mr. George Alexander Sarfo, expressed confidence in the party's ability to reclaim the parliamentary seat convincingly in the upcoming elections, along with victory in the presidential race.