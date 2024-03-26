‘Bow your heads in shame for monumentally failing, taking Ashanti region for granted’ — Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bow their heads in shame for failing the people of Ashanti region and taking them for granted.

This comes after the Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, and the roads minister, Asenso Boakye, were both unable to mention more than five major projects completed by the NPP in the region during separate television interviews.

In a social media post reacting to the interviews, Mr. Gyamfi said "these two embarrassing episodes are ample testament to the fact that, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government has failed the good people of the Ashanti Region, their electoral world bank."

He added that "Even though the Ashanti region has always voted overwhelmingly for the governing NPP, that political tradition has not kept faith with the good people of Ashanti over the years."

To prove the failure, the NDC spokesperson listed 15 major developmental projects initiated and completed in the region by the previous NDC government between 2009-2016.

"Our NPP friends must bow their heads in shame for monumentally failing and taking for granted the good people of the Ashanti Region. The day of accountability is fast approaching and there will be no hiding place left for the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government,” said Sammy Gyamfi.