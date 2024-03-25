Spirit Of Possibilities Triumphs

We have time and again asked Ghanaians to be wary of the opposition NDC.

This is because the alternative they offer is scary and abominable. The party leader's claim of being on a rescue mission is anchored on a faulty alternative that cannot portend any good for the country.

The criticisms of the NDC as levelled against the NPP government is not based on their concerns for the good of the country but borne out of parochial and partisan interests.

Ghanaians must begin to be asking the NDC and its leader, John Mahama the details of the alternative they are seeking from the electorate as the people dread the incompetence of the NDC administration from 2012 to 2016, culminating in dumsor that collapsed many businesses.

These are the characters masquerading as apostles of good governance promising to build bridges where there are no rivers. The hypocrisy of the NDC and its leaders is beyond comprehension since they began their regime change agenda, whatever they have stood for is asymmetrical to their record in government.

The hypocrisy of the NDC was on display last Saturday.

After the curtains were drawn over the African Games, the General Secretary of the NDC, Franklin Fifi Fiavi Kwetey took to his Twitter handle, now X, to commend Team Ghana, especially the Black Princesses for holding the Ghana flag aloft at the Games.

Shortly thereafter, we are told, Fifi Kwetey pulled down the post, apparently after his attention was drawn to the fact that his leader, John Mahama had called for the cancellation of the Games citing economic challenges. To pull down the post was characteristics of the NDC hypocrisy, showing that the NDC has never meant anything they stood for.

The NDC’s type of opposition is unproductive and irresponsible regardless of the achievements the country chalked up at the Games. Some elements in the society, especially the naysayers, believe the decision by the government to host the Games was misplaced. But most them, including Fifi Kwetey, began to have a change of mind following the successes at the Games and the quality of the sporting facilities.

The politics of the NDC has nothing to do with the principles of our democracy but purely about parochial gains. The NDC lacks the conviction of whatever it preaches. The party and its leaders, exhibit hypocrisy and inconsistency. And that is why looking back at the huge successes at the Games, the President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo called out the naysayers who doubted the ability of the NPP government to host the African Games. He was grateful to the players and the officials for not listening to the naysayers who doubted the nation’s resolve, and called for cancellation of the Games.

“To the people of Ghana, I thank you for believing in the ability of the Government to host the Games, the first time in our history. I am also grateful that you did not listen to the naysayers who doubted our nation’s resolve, and urged us to cancel the Games. Let the success of the Games serve as a catalyst to invest further in sports development, and empower our youth to reach greater heights on the international stage.

“As we bask in the glory of this unprecedented success, let us also reaffirm our commitment to promoting sports as a tool for national development and unity. Together, we can harness the power of sports to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana for generations to come,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The outcome of the Games goes to show what a determined people can do regardless of the challenges that John Mahama and his NDC always remind us of. We are certain that in spite of the challenges imposed on us by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the government and the people would completely turn the corner.

We will continue to alert the people about the spirit of impossibilities that the NDC wants to reimpose on the people. Never again should the people allow the NDC to return to power because it lacks the capacity to rally the people to scale all the hurdles.

Under the NPP government, the people have discovered the “can do” spirit again, and with the NPP government in the saddle, the country would soon get to the Promised Land. The future of Ghana lies in safe and capable hands of the NPP leadership but not the naysayers led by the NDC and its allies in the media, academia and civil society.

Source: Daily Guide