ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.03.2024 Health

We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses
25.03.2024 LISTEN

Ministry of Health has confirmed ongoing discussions with the Nurse and Midwives Council to address concerns raised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association regarding the recent surge in license verification fees.

Efforts are underway to prevent potential protests by members of the association.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) had previously announced plans for protests, including a withdrawal of services from Out-Patient departments of health facilities nationwide, in response to the significant increase in license verification fees, which have risen from GH¢550 to GH¢3,000.

Isaac Offei Baah, the Public Relations Officer for the Health Ministry, urged the nurses to reconsider their decision as the government actively works towards resolving the issue.

“We started the engagement on Thursday and we hope to come to a conclusion. They will have to exercise patience because their leadership is aware that a lot of negotiations are going on. We ensure a makeable resolution to this.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional autho...

2 hours ago

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrie...

2 hours ago

No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Faces accident at Kasoa No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

2 hours ago

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary ed...

2 hours ago

Well Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise — Board of Directors ‘We’ll Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise’ — Board of Directors

2 hours ago

No matter how long it takes well probe dubious SML contract despite Akufo-Addos order – Minority No matter how long it takes we’ll probe ‘dubious SML contract’ despite Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today

2 hours ago

Bongo Ideasleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘They're just nonchalant’ — Notorious cyber troll on why he criticizes leaders

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Next gov’t must ensure decent, fair-minded human being is Minister for Justice –...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian cyber troll, Bongo Ideas ‘I was told to say my last prayers’ — Bongo Ideas narrates ordeal during alleged...

Just in....
body-container-line