Ramadan: Kete Muslims Youth Association donate items to institutions in Krachi West Municipal

On Sunday, March 24, 2024, the Kete Muslims Youth Association demonstrated their commitment to community support by donating food items to several institutions.

Beneficiaries included the Kete-Krachi Prisons, Krachi Senior High School (KRASEC), Kete-Krachi Nursing and Midwifery Training College, and elderly members of the community.

These contributions, made in the spirit of Ramadan, comprised various essentials such as bags of rice, sugar, cans of milk, dates, tomatoes, tuna fish, onions, and more.

Alhaji Umar Baba Labaran, Chairman of the Kete branch of the Association, commenced the event by expressing gratitude to Allah for the opportunity to observe the sacred month of Ramadan.

Representatives from the receiving institutions conveyed their appreciation to the leadership of the Kete Muslims Youth Association for the timely donations. They emphasized the importance of these items in meeting the needs of the less fortunate during the Ramadan fast. Moreover, they acknowledged the Association's consistent support during Ramadan and other religious occasions, extending heartfelt thanks and well wishes.

Among the delegation were Coordinator Umar Sualihu, Vice Chairman Hon. Rabiu Bio, Secretary of the Kete branch Hon. Hukash Muntari, former Kete branch chairman Haadi Abdulrahaman, Mr. Haala, Sani Muntala, and several others.