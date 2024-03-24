Wontumi's Attacks on Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang Highlight Weakness within the NPP

24.03.2024 LISTEN

The path to defeat for the NPP in the 2024 elections is becoming increasingly evident with each passing day, and their desperation is only amplifying their downfall. The unjustifiable attacks by Chairman Wontumi against Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang and former President John Mahama serve as a stark indication that these attacks are not isolated incidents but rather reflective of the views within the NPP party itself.

Notably, the silence of the Veep Dr. Bawumia, President Nana Addo, and prominent elderly statesmen like former President J.A. Kuffour and Kwame Pianim speaks volumes. Their refusal to address or denounce these attacks implies a tacit endorsement or, at the very least, a lack of leadership within the NPP party.

It is now clear that the NPP's loss of message is palpable. They seem to lack a coherent narrative or vision for the Ghanaian voter, resorting instead to attacks and insults. This trend began with the misogynistic comments against Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang by the NPP majority leader in Parliament and has now escalated with Wontumi's baseless accusations.

These attacks serve as a diversionary tactic, aimed at shifting the narrative away from pressing issues such as the unresolved murders of prominent figures within the party, including Adams Mahama, J.B. Danquah, and John Kumah. By engaging in frivolous and propagandistic attacks, Wontumi and others within the NPP leadership seek to deflect attention from these serious matters.

Furthermore, I must point out that the fixation on Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang's regional background is not only irrelevant but also deeply troubling. The insinuation that her ethnicity or place of origin should be a matter of political contention is a manifestation of the lowest form of political discourse. By the way, is one's geographical origin a legitimate factor in determining suitability for political office?

The fact that these attacks are allowed to persist unchecked, with no vocal opposition from senior figures within the NPP, raises serious questions about the moral compass of the party. What kind of example are they setting for future generations? Is the NPP willing to sacrifice integrity and decency for the sake of political loyalty?

To this end, I must say that the attacks orchestrated by Chairman Wontumi are not only unfortunate but also indicative of the NPP party in disarray. As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, it is imperative that voters see through these divisive tactics. God bless Ghana.

Ebenezer Ato Ntarkurfah Jackson

Cornell University-Johnson School of Business

MBA Class of 2015

[email protected]