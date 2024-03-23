Admiral Jonah and Obuebite Are Pursuing Their Selfish Interest

23.03.2024 LISTEN

A Community Based Organization, the Nembe Progressive Front, NPF has berated the role of some political leaders in the process leading to the emergence of David Alagoa as the flag bearer of the Local Government election scheduled for April,,2024. The process is clear.

Governor Diri mandated the ward leaders to vote for aspirants and 4 candidates emerged. Mr. David Alagoa was not one of those who contested the election. Among the four elected candidates, Hon. Ben George was the favourite candidate for the chairmanship of Nembe Local Government.

All of a sudden, three conspirator emerged: Gabriel Jonah, Rear Admiral John Jonah and Jonathan Obuebite who lied to Governor Diri that the adoption of Ben George Odon will lead to tension in Nembe. This is a wretched mendacity from the pit of hell. For those who know, Ben George started his political career way back in 2007 when he contested for the Senate. In 2015, he also contested the House of Assembly in Nembe Constituency 1. The same former Deputy Governor and Jonathan Obuebite frustrated his ambition. Now that Governor Diri is governor, what logic will stop him from helping his brother Ben George Odon?

Frankly, Hon. Ben George Odon is not a political neophyte and does not deserve such a shabby treatment.

The blackmail was well orchestrated.The group sent 4 Nembe Chiefs to the governor to lie that there was tension to the effect that the Governor wanted to help his brother to become Chairman. Then Governor Diri called upon Admiral Jonah, who went along with David Alagoa and Obuebite Jonathan. It was in that meeting they pleaded that David Alagoa should be used to replace Hon. Ben George Odon. In reality, the election of Ben George Odon brought succour to the people of Nembe because of his good record of peace, humility and respect for constituted authority. Hon Odon commands the approval of the youths, women elders and Chiefs of Nembe. This gang-up will not succeed because the people of Nembe know the kind of leadership they want.

For those who know, when Gboribiogha Jonah was Deputy Governor, he used his privileged position to make Mr. Bioghoemi Eminah Chairman of Nembe LGA. He also installed Mr. Karibo Jonah a councillor. He negotiated the multimillion AITEO contract and gave it to Gabriel Jonah. This contract gave his loyalists huge financial empowerment. Why is Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah and Jonathan Obuebite frustrating all progressive Nembe people who are capable of uniting the Nembe people? Admiral Jonah helped his brothers but do not want Governor Diri to help his brother. WHY?

Mr. David Alagoa was never in the picture let alone context for the position. Therefore his emergence is fraudulent and against the process set up by Governor Douye Diri. As if that was not enough, the three conspirators have unilaterally replaced the names of the Councillorship candidates with their brothers, cronies and girlfriends. This is a negation of the PDP Constitution and a blatant disregard for the machinery set up by the governor.

The Nembe Progressive Front hereby calls on Governor Diri and other key stakeholders to reverse the decision. Hon. Ben George Odon is the most popular Chairmanship Candidate and it was he who returned more votes for the governor during the 2023 governorship elections. FOR instaance, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite fought against Hon Ben Ololo- a PDP candidate and supported a candidate from another Party in Nembe Constituency one. . What is the definition of anti-party? Gabriel Jonah is not a member of PDP. WE have not forgotten how the former Deputy Governor tore his PDP membership card after Douye Diri won the November 2019 governorship primaries.

The NPF hereby makes a passionate appeal to His Excellency Governor Douye Diri to help Ben George Odon who is peaceful, humble and loved by the people. He should not allow frustrated politicians to arm twist his administration to take the wrong decision. The popular choice of the Nembe people is Hon. Ben George Odon and not David Alagoa.

The attempt of impose Mr. David Alagoa on the people is not only selfish but capable of alienating most of the core loyalists of Governor Diri. The Nembe Progressive Front is pushing for the Unity of Nembe and any decision to the contrary is counter productive. In the circumstances, Hon. Ben George Odon symbolizes the Unity we deserve in Nembe.

GOD IS WATCHING AND THE PEOPLE ARE WATCHING!

Mr. OTOBO Ayebagbalinyo

Public Relations Officer

For: Nembe Progressive Front

March 23, 2024