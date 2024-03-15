Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.03.2024 General News

National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas

National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas
15.03.2024 LISTEN

The Ministry of National Security has issued a press release to react to allegation of arresting Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

In the release dated Friday, March 15, the Ministry stressed that it has not arrested the social media influencer.

“The Ministry of National Security has taken note of claims on social media that its personnel have allegedly arrested Albert Nat Hyde (Alias Bongo Ideas).

“The Ghanaian public should take note that no such arrest has been effected by the Ministry or its allied agencies,” parts of the release from the Ministry of National Security said.

The release further urged the Ghanaian public to disregard speculations about the arrest of Albert Nat Hyde by the Ministry of National Security.

315202452845-m6itl8w331-530dc8b5-b452-4b3b-bd4a-92353f137198

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has also issued a release on the matter.

In a post on social media, the security service indicated that its investigations have revealed that Albert Nat Hyde is home with his family.

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police.

“The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual.

“The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home,” the Police said in its release.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Internet outage: NDC suspects cyberattack, expresses concern about December elections Internet outage: NDC suspects cyberattack, expresses concern about December elec...

56 minutes ago

8 die in gory accident on Akomadan Road 8 die in gory accident on Akomadan Road

56 minutes ago

I will establish 50m fund to strengthen Fintech industry – Mahama I will establish $50m fund to strengthen Fintech industry – Mahama

56 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies diplomatic passport issued to Rev Kusi Boateng Foreign Affairs Minister clarifies diplomatic passport issued to Rev Kusi Boaten...

56 minutes ago

MPs want Communications Minister to brief parliament over internet outage MPs want Communications Minister to brief parliament over internet outage

2 hours ago

Bongo Ideas, Social media critic and blogger ‘Disregard reports of Bongo Ideas’ arrest’ — National Security

2 hours ago

National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas

2 hours ago

Albert Nat Hyde, Social media critic and blogger ‘Bongo Ideas is home; we haven't arrested him’ — Ghana Police

Just in....
body-container-line