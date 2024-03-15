National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas

15.03.2024 LISTEN

The Ministry of National Security has issued a press release to react to allegation of arresting Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

In the release dated Friday, March 15, the Ministry stressed that it has not arrested the social media influencer.

“The Ministry of National Security has taken note of claims on social media that its personnel have allegedly arrested Albert Nat Hyde (Alias Bongo Ideas).

“The Ghanaian public should take note that no such arrest has been effected by the Ministry or its allied agencies,” parts of the release from the Ministry of National Security said.

The release further urged the Ghanaian public to disregard speculations about the arrest of Albert Nat Hyde by the Ministry of National Security.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has also issued a release on the matter.

In a post on social media, the security service indicated that its investigations have revealed that Albert Nat Hyde is home with his family.

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police.

“The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual.

“The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home,” the Police said in its release.