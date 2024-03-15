Lands Minister urges African leaders to leverage technology and nature-based solutions to tackle climate change

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has called on African nations to utilize technology and nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

Addressing the Africa Energy Technology Conference in Accra on Wednesday, he emphasized the significant role of technology in enhancing global efforts to improve climate resilience.

He firmly believes that technological progress can ensure efficiency and reduce waste in the exploitation of natural resources, thereby contributing to the global pursuit of a resilient climate.

According to him, innovative measures should be adopted for the exploitation of minerals to support the energy transition.

"It is by harnessing the power of innovation that we can maximize efficiency, reduce waste, and create knowledge-driven mining and energy sectors,” he said.

The Minister indicated that the government, through the implementation of the Green Minerals Policy, was moving towards sustainable and environmentally friendly exploitation of resources, thereby contributing to the evolution of green energy.

He emphasized that the shift towards green energy provides African leaders a unique opportunity to use technology, innovation, and value addition for their countries' development.

Mr Jinapor cited Ghana's Green Minerals Policy as an example, which aims at promoting value addition and beneficiation across the value chain of green minerals, while contributing significantly to the green energy transition.

He also pointed out that while technological advancements are crucial, governments can implement nature-based climate actions, such as Ghana's Green Ghana Project, to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The Africa Energy Technology Conference is Africa's leading energy technology-driven exhibition and networking conference. The conference, themed "Advancing Energy Technologies for a Sustainable Future: Mitigating Climate Change, Protecting Environment, and Safeguarding Public Health," is expected to accelerate the diversification of African countries' energy mix, leading to a greater reliance on green energy.