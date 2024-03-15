Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Lands Minister urges African leaders to leverage technology and nature-based solutions to tackle climate change

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || contributor
Climate Lands Minister urges African leaders to leverage technology and nature-based solutions to tackle climate change
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has called on African nations to utilize technology and nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

Addressing the Africa Energy Technology Conference in Accra on Wednesday, he emphasized the significant role of technology in enhancing global efforts to improve climate resilience.

He firmly believes that technological progress can ensure efficiency and reduce waste in the exploitation of natural resources, thereby contributing to the global pursuit of a resilient climate.

According to him, innovative measures should be adopted for the exploitation of minerals to support the energy transition.

"It is by harnessing the power of innovation that we can maximize efficiency, reduce waste, and create knowledge-driven mining and energy sectors,” he said.

The Minister indicated that the government, through the implementation of the Green Minerals Policy, was moving towards sustainable and environmentally friendly exploitation of resources, thereby contributing to the evolution of green energy.

He emphasized that the shift towards green energy provides African leaders a unique opportunity to use technology, innovation, and value addition for their countries' development.

Mr Jinapor cited Ghana's Green Minerals Policy as an example, which aims at promoting value addition and beneficiation across the value chain of green minerals, while contributing significantly to the green energy transition.

He also pointed out that while technological advancements are crucial, governments can implement nature-based climate actions, such as Ghana's Green Ghana Project, to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The Africa Energy Technology Conference is Africa's leading energy technology-driven exhibition and networking conference. The conference, themed "Advancing Energy Technologies for a Sustainable Future: Mitigating Climate Change, Protecting Environment, and Safeguarding Public Health," is expected to accelerate the diversification of African countries' energy mix, leading to a greater reliance on green energy.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Muslim Professionals Association welcomes passage of ant-gay bill; wants all presidential candidates to commit to it Muslim Professionals Association welcomes passage of ant-gay bill; wants all pre...

3 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa ‘Starlink is the future and the way!’ — Kofi Bentil proposes ‘solution’ for inte...

3 hours ago

Facebook, WhatsApp, other Meta apps still active amidst internet outages Facebook, WhatsApp, other Meta apps still active amidst internet outages

3 hours ago

John Kumahs death: Captain Smart invited by Police over poisoning claims, points Oheneba Boamah John Kumah’s death: Captain Smart invited by Police over poisoning claims, point...

3 hours ago

Ghana must explore in-land fibre optics to curtail future interruptions – Expert Ghana must explore in-land fibre optics to curtail future interruptions – Expert

3 hours ago

Reckless spending to blame for Ghanas economic woes – Kwaku Kwarteng Reckless spending to blame for Ghana’s economic woes – Kwaku Kwarteng

3 hours ago

Otto Addo back as Black Stars coach Otto Addo back as Black Stars coach

3 hours ago

Weve reached agreement with Health Ministry to clear antiretrovirals – AIDS Commission We’ve reached agreement with Health Ministry to clear antiretrovirals – AIDS Com...

3 hours ago

KATH demands separation of power lines from NMTC due to ECG debt KATH demands separation of power lines from NMTC due to ECG debt

3 hours ago

The impromptu rally for Sonko and Faye has been the largest for any of the 19 presidential candidates. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Senegal awaits next moves of opposition leaders freed before key vote

Just in....
body-container-line