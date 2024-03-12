Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia visits ailing YOLO star ‘Drogba’

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to popular Ghanaian actor John Bredu Peasah, known popularly as Drogba, who is battling a rare neurological condition.

Drogba, best known for his role in the hit TV youth series "YOLO", has been fighting demyelination - a disorder that damages the protective myelin sheath surrounding nerves - for over two years now.

The condition causes difficulties with movement, sensation and other neurological functions for the beloved comedian.

Treatment for the lifelong disease has placed a huge financial burden on Drogba and his family.

In recognition of Drogba's contribution to Ghana's entertainment industry and his current medical predicament, Vice President Bawumia visited the ailing actor at his home on Tuesday, March 11.

Sources present said Dr. Bawumia was saddened to learn of Drogba's condition and pledged his support for Drogba's recovery and continued treatment.

This comes after Drogba made an emotional appeal last week for public donations to assist with his soaring medical costs.

Ghanaians from all walks of life have since rallied around the celebrated actor, donating generously via his mobile money and bank accounts.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
