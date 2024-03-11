The NDC Germany Chapter congratulates Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

11.03.2024 LISTEN

The NDC Germany Chapter Dachverband e.V wishes to convey our heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her re-appointment as the Running Mate (RM) to H.E. John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The retention of Naana Jane as the 2024 RM to President Mahama is indicative of the NDC Party not only being inclusive in nature but also a gender-sensitive Party.

The choice of Naana Jane again by the incoming President Mahama to partner him confirms her sterling leadership qualities. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has proven to be a woman of distinction, empathy and above all, full of intellect, wisdom, and integrity.

This Mahama-Jane Presidential ticket is tahe winnable ticket that Ghana badly needs now. We urge all Ghanaians to be part of making history by producing the first female Vice President of Ghana come December 7, 2024.

We wish Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang all the best and more grease to her elbows.

Yours in comradeship,

Daniel Dake

(Chairman, NDC Germany Chapter Dachverband e.V)