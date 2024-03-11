Pass bill to criminalize the 'culture of the highest bidder' — NGSJF

Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, the President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), has called upon the public, Parliamentarians, and civil society organizations to unite in the campaign against what he perceives as "the glaring culture of the highest bidder by Members of Parliament," which he believes fuels corruption in Ghana.

Alhassan highlighted the monetization of Ghana's Parliament as a pressing issue perpetuated by parliamentarians, urging the public to rise against this practice and push for its criminalization.

He expressed concern that while widespread corruption continues to plague Ghana, the focus on passing the Anti-LGBT Bill could lead to increased violence and discrimination against innocent LGBT individuals in the country.

Alhassan criticized the silence of civil society groups, religious councils, and stakeholders on the issue of bribery and corruption within Parliament, which he believes has led to the selection of less qualified candidates who prioritize personal gain over public service.

He emphasized that the practice of "the highest bidder" has undermined Ghana's democracy, allowing wealthy individuals to manipulate vulnerable constituencies through bribery and influence peddling.

Instead of targeting vulnerable groups like the LGBT community, Alhassan urged Members of Parliament to channel their efforts towards combating bribery and corruption within the parliamentary system, which directly affects the lives of Ghanaians.